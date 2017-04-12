Bond Delayed for Albemarle Co. Man Charged with Attempted Abduction

A man charged with trying to grab a child from a preschool playground in Charlottesville is staying behind bars.

David Antonio Munoz-Perez was scheduled to appear in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court on Wednesday, April 12. The court was going to take up bond for the 46-year-old defendant, but his attorneys withdrew the request.

Defense attorneys can refile for bond at any time.

Munoz-Perez is charged with attempted abduction, as well as public swearing or intoxication.

Police believe Munoz-Perez is the man staff members at St. Mark Lutheran Preschool say reached over the playground fence and tried to grab a child.

The suspect ran away when a staff member yelled at him. The child was not hurt.

Officers questioned Munoz-Perez, who they say matched a description given by preschool staff, at the nearby 7-Eleven on Ivy Road. He was arrested without incident.

Munoz-Perez is now expected to be back in court on May 19. He is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.