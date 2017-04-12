Charlottesville Police Investigate Armed Robbery Behind Food Lion

Surveillance photo of trucked believed to have been used in an armed robbery
Surveillance photo of trucked believed to have been used in an armed robbery CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -
Charlottesville police are investigating a reported armed robbery.
Police released a surveillance photo of a truck that they believe is tied to the armed robbery, which is said to have occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.
A 23-year-old man told police he was robbed by two people with guns in the alley behind Food Lion on 5th Street.
The victim did not give a description of the suspects, only that two of them were wearing masks. A third suspect was sitting in the truck, in which all three of them fled the scene before police arrived.
The vehicle that was used by the suspects is described as being a light color, two-door truck.
The victim was not hurt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.
04/12/2017 Release from the Charlottesville Police Department:
On 04/11/2017 at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers with the Charlottesville Police Department responded to the 1100 block of 5th St SW for a report of an armed robbery.
The victim, a 23-year-old male, reported that he was stopped by a male subject sitting in a truck in the alleyway behind the Food Lion. Two additional males then got out of the truck and robbed the victim at gunpoint. U.S. currency was taken from the victim and no injuries were reported.
The suspects then fled the area in the truck prior to police arriving.
Both suspects who brandished firearms were reported to have been wearing masks. No additional physical descriptors were provided by the victim.
The truck that was involved in this incident is described as being a two door; four wheel drive style truck that appears to be a light color.
If anyone has any information related to this incident they are asked to call Detective Kirby at 434-970-3604 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.