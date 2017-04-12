Charlottesville Police Investigate Armed Robbery Behind Food Lion

Surveillance photo of trucked believed to have been used in an armed robbery

Surveillance photo of trucked believed to have been used in an armed robbery

Charlottesville police are investigating a reported armed robbery.

Police released a surveillance photo of a truck that they believe is tied to the armed robbery, which is said to have occurred just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 11.

A 23-year-old man told police he was robbed by two people with guns in the alley behind Food Lion on 5th Street.

The victim did not give a description of the suspects, only that two of them were wearing masks. A third suspect was sitting in the truck, in which all three of them fled the scene before police arrived.

The vehicle that was used by the suspects is described as being a light color, two-door truck.

The victim was not hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.