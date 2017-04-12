Covenant's Seth Wilson Promoted to Head Football Coach

Covenant's Seth Wilson has been promoted to head coach of the school's football team.

Wilson has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach in the program, the last two as the Eagles' defensive coordinator.

“I must thank my Heavenly Father for I would not be the man I am today nor standing at the precipice of an incredible opportunity without Him guiding me through each day. I am thankful and humbled the administration chose me to lead this program. I look forward to building upon a strong foundation laid by former Head Coach Dave Hart, a man whose shoes will be hard to fill and will be sorely missed as a coach and dear friend,” says Wilson.

Wilson replaces Hart who is leaving the school to do missionary work.

Wilson says, “Being a head football coach has been a dream of mine since I was 11 years old. I aim to use this sport to keep players rooted in Christ, find their passions in life, and learn a life-long process to accomplish their dreams. This program will always compete and respect everyone using a style I would describe as industrious, enthusiastic, tough, and smart. We look forward to utilizing an up-tempo, aggressive style on both offense and defense while maintaining our core principles that have brought us success over the last few years,”

Wilson joined Covenant three years ago, serving the school as a Lower School physical education teacher and coaching football, basketball, lacrosse and strength and conditioning at the Upper School, along with being the Covenant Summer Camp Coordinator.

Wilson takes over a Covenant program that missed the playoffs last season. The Eagles make the playoffs in 2015 for the first time in seven years.