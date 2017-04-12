Quantcast

Staunton Police Charge 6 Men with Soliciting Minors Online

Posted: Updated:

04/12/2017 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating online solicitation of minors.

The department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.

The following individuals were arrested on the following charges:

Casey E. Custer, 25, of Broadway

  • Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Three counts of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Marshall E. Wilson, 50, of McGaheysville

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • Two counts of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Robert A. Walton II, 25, of Harrisonburg

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Thomas L. Murphree, 29, of Staunton

  • Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Ronald L. Bower Jr., 42, of Broadway

  • Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Matthew S. Bradley, 23, of Stuarts Draft

  • One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor
  • One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.