Staunton Police Charge 6 Men with Soliciting Minors Online

04/12/2017 Release from the Staunton Police Department:
The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating online solicitation of minors.
The department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.
The following individuals were arrested on the following charges:
Casey E. Custer, 25, of Broadway
- Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Three counts of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Marshall E. Wilson, 50, of McGaheysville
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
- Two counts of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Robert A. Walton II, 25, of Harrisonburg
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Thomas L. Murphree, 29, of Staunton
- Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
Ronald L. Bower Jr., 42, of Broadway
- Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor
Matthew S. Bradley, 23, of Stuarts Draft
- One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor
- One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor