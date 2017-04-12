Staunton Police Charge 6 Men with Soliciting Minors Online

04/12/2017 Release from the Staunton Police Department:

The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating online solicitation of minors.



The department is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.



The following individuals were arrested on the following charges:



Casey E. Custer, 25, of Broadway

Three counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Three counts of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Marshall E. Wilson, 50, of McGaheysville

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Two counts of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Robert A. Walton II, 25, of Harrisonburg

One count of Online Solicitation of a Minor

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Thomas L. Murphree, 29, of Staunton

Five counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

Ronald L. Bower Jr., 42, of Broadway

Two counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor

One count of Attempted Indecent Liberties with a Minor

Matthew S. Bradley, 23, of Stuarts Draft