Western Albemarle's Averi Witt Signs with JMU for Track & Cross Country

Western Albemarle High School runner Averi Witt has signed her National Letter of Intent to run track and cross country at James Madison University.

Witt was named All-State every season she has competed in high school. The only year she wasn't named All-State was when she suffered a severe knee injury, which she has rebounded well from.

Averi says, "Coming back it was very hard, it took a lot of training and hard work, cross-training, biking but it really gave me a better appreciation for the sport. When you run, in the beginning its like oh my Gosh this is so hard, what was I thinking, and then when you can't run you realize I'd much rather be out there running."

Individually, Witt has placed fourth in the state twice in cross country and has won individual state track titles in the 1600 and 1000,

Witt also has anchored two 4x800 state champion relay teams at Western Albemarle.

Witt says, "I actually started running the year after my 6th grade year because I told my mom I wanted to run the women's four-miler to raise money for my grandmother who had died of breast cancer so I started running and she (mom) trained me over the summer and after that she said do you want to quit running, well I've come this far now so I think I'll just keep going."

This past winter she broke the school record in the 1600 with a 4:58 clocking that placed her 21st at the new balance nationals in New York.

She led off a relay team at that meet that placed 12 nationally in the Distance Medley relay.

She is the only girl in Western Albemarle's strong history of distance runners to go under 2:20 in the 800, under 5:00 in the 1600 (mile), and under 11:00 in the 3200 (two mile).