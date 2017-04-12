Gov. McAuliffe Announces No Wrong Door Celebrates 100th Partner

04/12/2017 Release from the Office of Governor Terry McAuliffe:



Richmond – Governor Terry McAuliffe and Senator Mark R. Warner today announced the 100th partner to join No Wrong Door, a public-private effort which helps Virginians gain streamlined access to needed services through a virtual network of resources connecting people, providers and communities.



Bon Secours Virginia Health System, the first health system to join No Wrong Door, plans to use the network to make referrals for community services when it discharges patients.



“I am pleased to announce that Bon Secours has chosen to become the 100th partner to join No Wrong Door. This organization has worked tirelessly to connect older Virginians, individuals with disabilities, veterans and caregivers with services in their own communities, making programs more accessible to those who need them,” said Governor McAuliffe. “The system has demonstrated proven results by simplifying the process of seeking services, saving Virginians valuable time and money. This effort is a clear demonstration of the impact effective public-private partnerships can have on families across the commonwealth.”



With consumer consent, information is shared on the secure No Wrong Door system so that time isn’t wasted by collecting the same information over and over again. With the safe exchange across multiple providers, services are better coordinated for the consumer.



“Almost two decades ago, as the son of aging parents who needed support services, I struggled to find the assistance my folks needed in their community,” said Senator Warner. “Back then, for those needing services like my family, I envisioned a solution using a coordinated network of community resources connected through technology. From that, SeniorNavigator.org was born. No Wrong Door’s public-private partnership and innovative technology, along with Virginia Navigator’s robust database of supports, helps consumers learn about and enroll in the services that best meet their needs and preferences as efficiently as possible.”



Senator Warner spoke at the Library of Virginia, where No Wrong Door representatives welcomed Bon Secours as the 100th partner and unveiled a new website, NoWrongDoorVirginia.org, which explains the benefits for consumers, providers and communities. As governor, Sen. Warner advocated for a network of service providers for older adults, family caregivers, veterans and individuals of all ages with disabilities, regardless of where the individual first seeks support.



No Wrong Door network partners include Area Agencies on Aging, Centers for Independent Living, Community Service Boards, hospitals and public and private service providers in home health, transportation and home modifications. Last year, the network offered access to more than 26,300 programs and services, options provided by more than 500 health care and service professionals, and answers for nearly 50,000 individuals seeking support.

“No Wrong Door helps Virginians better understand their options to access supports that help them to remain in their homes and communities, enhances quality of life, and supports efforts to reduce hospital readmissions,” said John Hager, chairman of Virginia Navigator, a strategic leadership partner.

Dominion Resources, United Way of Greater Richmond & Petersburg, and Centra Foundation, headquartered in Lynchburg, provided funding to help seed No Wrong Door, along with funding from the U.S. Administration for Community Living.