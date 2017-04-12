PVCC Launches App to Help Employers Find Employees

A new app launched by Piedmont Virginia Community College aims to help employers find quality employees.

The mobile app Network2Work is a part of a Charlottesville Works Initiative (CWI) program to aid people in the area with finding jobs. Essentially, it a job networking tool that connects job seekers with the resources to find a job that is right for them

The app stems from the CWI program partnership between the community college and the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Network2Work was designed by Tech Dynamism, a Charlottesville-based technology consulting company.

The dean of the program at Piedmont Virginia Community College, Ridge Schuyler, says the pilot of the app has been successful so far.

“It’s very hard to navigate the system on your own, and so the tool helps connect human beings - the employer who has a need, the job seeker who has potential, and the provider who wants to help. The tool allows those human beings to connect with each other in order to amplify each of their efforts," said Schuyler.

This app is free for employers to use.