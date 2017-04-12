Updated: Judge Sentences Man Convicted of Commercial Sex Trafficking

A Portsmouth man will spend more than a year in prison because he violated a new state law.

Douglas Meredith was convicted back on January 18 on one count of assisting in a commercial sex trafficking operation. The conviction was the first of its kind in Albemarle County.

The General Assembly only enacted Virginia Code 18.2-357.1 two years ago. 57th District Delegate David Toscano, who is based in Charlottesville, voted in support of the statue.

“It happens in Charlottesville, in Fairfax, in Galax. Places where you wouldn't think it happens, it occurs, and so you have to have the statute on the books and good law enforcement and prosecution in place to make sure you bring these people to justice, and penalize them for just totally irresponsible and inappropriate and exploitative behavior,” said the delegate.

“I think the nice thing about this law is it does increase opportunities for prosecution, and hopefully we can get people off the street who are committing crimes,” said Sexual Assault Resource Agency Executive Director Becky Weybright.

Twenty-four-year-old Meredith was sentenced in Albemarle Circuit Court on Wednesday, April 12. The judge suspended eight of the 10 years. Meredith will likely spend about a year and a half, having already served some time behind bars.

Toscano says new state statutes like this one are without sentencing guidelines for the judge until there's more cases on the books.

“The problem you always have in cases like this - it's a relatively new statute - and so there isn't a lot of experience for judges to rely on in terms of how they're going to sentence people,” he said.

Prosecutors say Meredith was part of a group that held a woman for 12 days last August at an Albemarle County hotel along Route 29. According to court documents, several people intimidated the victim into performing sex acts for money. The woman also claims she was given little food, and her driver’s license was taken.

Meredith told the court, "I hit rock bottom and I lost my way." His attorney, though, refuted the allegation this was trafficking. The defense claimed the woman was a "career hooker."

“It doesn't sound like she [the victim] had a lot of choices in this situation, so that to me feels like a crime,” Weybright said.

Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney Robert Tracci made the statement after the Meredith sentencing:

"The Albemarle County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office will aggressively prosecute commercial sex trafficking and other forms of human trafficking. Human trafficking is an affront to human dignity, and shall not be tolerated in our community."

Authorities do not believe Meredith was the ring leader of the operation. NBC29 has been told the involvement of other suspects is still under investigation.