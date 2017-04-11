Motion Filed to Bring Back Lawsuit Against DMV

A new motion has been filed to resurrect a lawsuit over a Virginia law that suspends people's driver’s licenses if they fail to pay court fees.

The motion filed Monday, April 10, asks the U.S. District Court to vacate its dismissal.

In February, a federal judge threw out the lawsuit saying his court does not have jurisdiction over the matter.

In July 2016, the Legal Aid Justice Center, a Charlottesville-based, nonprofit organization, filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of four central Virginia plaintiffs as a systemic solution to a problem that plagues hundreds of thousands of Virginians.

The suit claims the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles acts unconstitutionally when it automatically suspends the licenses of people who fail to pay fines and court fees.

It says the practice unfairly targets poor people.