Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting on South 1st Street

Police on the scene of a shooting on South 1st Street

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Police responded to the 900 block of South 1st Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Police say two men were engaged in a fist fight when the suspect who lost drew a gun and shot the other man.

The victim is currently at the University of Virginia Medical Center and his condition is unknown.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.