Charlottesville Police Investigating Shooting on South 1st Street

Charlottesville police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Tuesday evening.
Police responded to the 900 block of South 1st Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired.
Police say two men were engaged in a fist fight when the suspect who lost drew a gun and shot the other man.
The victim is currently at the University of Virginia Medical Center and his condition is unknown.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release:
On today’s date at approximately 7:25pm, officers with the Charlottesville Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of South 1st Street for a report of shots fired. Upon arrival to the area, a vehicle was located with damage that appeared to be from gunfire.
A short time after officers arrived on scene; a thirty (30) year old male arrived at the University of Virginia Hospital Emergency Room with an apparent gunshot wound to his abdomen. The male is currently in surgery and his condition is unknown at this time.
Detectives from our Investigations Bureau as well as members of our Forensic Unit are currently following up on this incident. No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.