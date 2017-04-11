Quantcast

Charlottesville City Council Approves New Budget

Posted: Updated:
Charlottesville City Council unanimously approved the upcoming fiscal year's budget Charlottesville City Council unanimously approved the upcoming fiscal year's budget
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The city of Charlottesville has a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Charlottesville City Council members unanimously approved the $171 million spending plan.

The vote happened during a quick meeting at City Hall Tuesday, April 11. 

The budget adds several new positions and provides an additional $2 million to Charlottesville City Schools.

It also keeps the city's property tax at 95 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value. 

The approved budget goes into effect July 1.

  • Charlottesville City Council Approves New BudgetMore>>

  • Reported by Henry Graff

    Reported by Henry Graff

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

    Henry Graff joined the NBC29 news team in July 2003. He currently reports during the week and anchors the NBC29 News at 10 on CW29. You can connect with Henry by email or Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.