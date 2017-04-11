Charlottesville City Council Approves New Budget

The city of Charlottesville has a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Charlottesville City Council members unanimously approved the $171 million spending plan.

The vote happened during a quick meeting at City Hall Tuesday, April 11.

The budget adds several new positions and provides an additional $2 million to Charlottesville City Schools.

It also keeps the city's property tax at 95 cents per 100 dollars of assessed value.

The approved budget goes into effect July 1.