Eramo, Rolling Stone Reach Settlement in Defamation Lawsuit

A settlement has been reached in a defamation lawsuit over a now-debunked Rolling Stone magazine article about a gang rape at the University of Virginia.

NBC29 has confirmed the confidential agreement struck with Nicole Eramo. Eramo is the UVA administrator who sued Rolling Stone over Sabrina Rubin Erdely's 2014 story “A Rape on Campus.”

In a statement Eramo’s attorney says, “We are delighted that this dispute is now behind us, as it allows Nicole to move on and focus on doing what she does best which is supporting victims of sexual assault."

Rolling Stone called the settlement an "amicable resolution” and tells NBC29, “Rolling Stone, Sabrina Rubin Erdely¸ and Nicole Eramo have come to an amicable resolution. The terms are confidential."

In November 2016 a jury determined Rolling Stone, Erdely, and publisher Wenner Media defamed Eramo. Eramo was awarded $3 million.

Attorneys on both sides are now asking a federal to dismiss the case.