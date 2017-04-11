Quantcast

Some Albemarle County Residents Unhappy Over Senior Center Funding

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Some senior citizens in Albemarle County aren't too excited about their tax dollars going to the new senior center.

At Tuesday night’s budget public hearing, one topic took up most of the discussion time – Albemarle County’s funding for the new Senior Center at Belvedere.

Eleanor Metano from the Crozet area told the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors the funding upsets her.

“I feel that that is a private club, if you will, and I don't want my tax dollars to go up at least, in part, because of that,” said Metano.

In its 56 year history, the Senior Center has never asked for any government money.

Supervisors pointed out that the $2 million from the county, plus $2 million from Charlottesville, is only a small portion of the project’s $23 million budget.

“The math works for me,” said Albemarle County Supervisor Ann Mallek.

Mallek said the private club characterization was wrong.

“The grand majority of all programs, 70 percent I think, are, I think, no fee and completely open to the public, period,” Mallek explained.

There are also scholarships for seniors who can't afford the $180 membership fee.

“We're paying relatively little for the services that we're getting for it,” said Supervisor Norman Dill.

While the funding request is included in this year's budget, the funding wouldn't actually start until fiscal year 2019, at which point the Senior Center would get $500,000 a year for four years.

  Reported by Nora Neus

    Nora Neus joined the NBC29 news team as a reporter in December 2015, after graduating from the University of Virginia. Email / Twitter / Facebook.

