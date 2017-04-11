Quantcast

Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Derek Domecq Struck Out 14 Batters in Western Albemarle's 1-0 Win Over Albemarle Derek Domecq Struck Out 14 Batters in Western Albemarle's 1-0 Win Over Albemarle

BASEBALL
Western Albemarle 1, Albemarle 0
Orange County 5, Monticello 4
Warren County 12, Madison County 7
STAB 4, Fork Union 0
Miller 3, Greenville 0

SOFTBALL
Albemarle 13, Western Albemarle 3
Orange County 12, Monticello 1
Madison County 8, Warren County 0

BOYS LACROSSE
Albemarle 15, Western Albemarle 13
Blue Ridge 11, VES 10
Miller 23, Fishburne Military 5

GIRLS LACROSSE
Albemarle 10, Western Albemarle 5
Monticello 18, Covenant 7

BOYS SOCCER
Waynesboro 4, Monticello 1
Warren County 3, Madison 0
William Monroe 8, Strasburg 1

GIRLS TENNIS
Western Albemarle 5, Albemarle 4

