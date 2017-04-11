Northam Participates in Roundtable with Former NBA Star Ben Wallace

A new Quinnipiac poll shows Democratic candidate for Governor Tom Perriello is ahead in the primaries.

The two-man race is close for the election coming up in June.

Perriello is ahead by five points, according to this survey. Lieutenant Governor Ralph Northam says his campaign's internal polling tells a different story.

"There’s just a tremendous amount of energy now and enthusiasm because of what we saw in the election in 2016, and I think this really bodes well for our party in 2017," said Northam.

Northam is making several campaign stops in the Richmond area as the Virginia primaries heat up. The poll also shows either Democrat would beat the Republicans in a theoretical general election.

"Our internal polls have us right where we need to be. We're not taking anything for granted," said Northam.

During Northam’s outreach Tuesday he visited the gym of former NBA star Ben Wallace to play basketball and take questions from the community. Wallace and Northam agreed that it's important leaders take an active role in supporting and mentoring Virginia's children.

"Like you say they are our future and they got a lot of energy, they got a lot of time on their hands. I try to encourage them to use that energy and that time wisely," said Wallace.

At the round-table discussion Northam shared more of his political priorities expanding access to health care, improving educational opportunities and addressing gun violence.

"Governor Wilder had one gun a month. That's a good rule. We're now a pipeline, Virginia's a pipeline supplying places like New York. We've tried to bring one gun a month back but again we don't have people that will hear us on the other side of the aisle," said Northam.

Meantime this week, Perriello is barnstorming Virginia college campuses, and Wednesday afternoon is scheduled to visit the University of Virginia.