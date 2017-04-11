Fluvanna County Man Could Get Bond from December Incident

A Fluvanna County man who held police at bay at his Lake Monticello home could get out of jail on bond.

Thirty-seven-year-old Cedric Gregory is charged with attempted burglary and assault on a law enforcement officer.

In December investigators say he tried to break in to his neighbor's home and then, ran toward deputies with a knife, before barricading himself inside his house.

On Tuesday a judge agreed to set a bond for Gregory at $5,000. He is due back in court on June 6.