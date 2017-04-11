Jury Trial Set for Greene County Man Accused of Arson

The trial for a Greene County man accused of setting the house of his relatives on fire is set to start in June.

Gerald Alvin Baugher appeared in court Tuesday, April 11, for a pretrial motions hearing.

Baugher is charged with arson of an occupied dwelling and breaking and entering with the intent to commit arson.

The case is connected to a house fire along Celt Road on Monday, August 1. Three siblings were inside the house when the eldest child smelled smoke. Their parents were not there at the time, but the children managed to safely escape before the home was fully engulfed in flames.

Investigators determined that arson was the cause of the fire and Baugher was arrested and charged by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office the same day.

Prosecutors say Baugher believed his cousin had stolen a handgun from him. The defendant’s cousin had told authorities that he and Baugher had gotten into a heated conversation weeks before the fire, and that Baugher told him, "You will pay."

The eldest child testified at a preliminary hearing in October that she saw Baugher, who is her father’s cousin, walking away from the burning home. Investigators say they found singed hair on Baugher’s arm and beard, as well.

Tuesday, a motion was granted for a jury to hear the case at the request of Baugher.

“He had waived his right to a jury trial. Mr. Morris, on the other hand, asked the court to set it with a jury which the commonwealth is entitled to do. The commonwealth then decided that they would like to waive the jury and just let Judge Bouton try the case or the presiding judge, however that's gonna be, and after meeting with my client, he's decided that he would like to have a jury,” said David Randle, Baugher’s defense attorney.

Another motion was granted to bring in a language interpreter during trial because Baugher's cousin's wife is from another country.

Another motions hearing is scheduled for May 20.

The two day trial is set for June 6 and June 7.