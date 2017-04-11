Jury Trial Set for Greene County Man Accused of Arson

Jury Trial Set for Greene County Man Accused of ArsonPosted: Updated:
File Image: Scene of a fire that destroyed a home on Celt Road
Gerald Alvin Baugher
David Randle, Baugher's defense attorney
RELATED ARTICLE: Case for Greene Co. Man Accused of Arson Heads to Grand Jury
RELATED ARTICLE: Grand Jury Indicts Greene County Man on Arson Charges
RELATED ARTICLE: Judge: Greene Co. Man Accused of Arson Competent to Stand Trial
RELATED ARTICLE: Update: Man Arrested, Facing Charges In Connection to Celt Rd. Fire
Jury Trial Set for Greene County Man Accused of ArsonMore>>
Reported by Spencer Burke
Reported by Spencer Burke
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.