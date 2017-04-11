3 Suspects in Lake Monticello Rd. Shooting Remain Behind Bars

Authorities on the scene of a shooting on Lake Monticello Road (FILE)

Three men charged in a November shooting in Fluvanna County will stay behind bars while they wait for their preliminary hearings.

John Abbitt and Dante Givens appeared in Fluvanna General District Court Tuesday, April 11, where a judge set their hearings for June 13 at 10 a.m. Thomas Jackson's hearing was pushed to the same date.

All three are charged with malicious wounding and firearm charges stemming from an incident that occurred on November 18 around 1 p.m.

Police say Abbitt, Givens, and Jackson tried to rob a private auto body shop in the 200 block of Lake Monticello Road. The owner of the private garage walked in on the attempted burglary and gunfire erupted.

The shop owner was shot in the leg twice and taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries while Jackson and Givens were detained on scene that day.

Abbitt was arrested on November 20 by the Virginia Beach Police Department.