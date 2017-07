Police on the scene of a minor bus accident in Charlottesville

Police say no charges will be filed stemming from a school bus accident in Charlottesville Tuesday.

Charlottesville police responded to the area of Mason Lane and Rugby Road before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 11.

According to officers, a car hit the school bus, damaging a driver’s side mirror.

No one was hurt.

The accident did tie up traffic for a short time.