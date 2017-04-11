WPD: Armed Robbery Thwarted, Several People Arrested and Charged

Waynesboro police say they stopped an armed robbery before it could happen and arrested four suspects in the process.

Police say they got a tip, found the suspects and executed a traffic stop Monday night.

Officers arrested a 17 year old from Crimora and three adults - 51-year-old Darryl Scott Yancey, 20-year-old Brenden Corey Nurnberger, and 18-year-old Corey Allen Carroll.

They are all charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as other crimes. Police say they recovered three recently stolen firearms, too.

The adults are all being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail, and the juvenile has been detained in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.