WPD: Armed Robbery Thwarted, Several People Arrested and Charged

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -
Waynesboro police say they stopped an armed robbery before it could happen and arrested four suspects in the process.
Police say they got a tip, found the suspects and executed a traffic stop Monday night.
Officers arrested a 17 year old from Crimora and three adults - 51-year-old Darryl Scott Yancey, 20-year-old Brenden Corey Nurnberger, and 18-year-old Corey Allen Carroll.
They are all charged with conspiracy to commit robbery, as well as other crimes. Police say they recovered three recently stolen firearms, too.
The adults are all being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail, and the juvenile has been detained in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.
04/11/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
The Waynesboro Police department received information yesterday afternoon that an armed robbery had been planned and was about to occur at a specific location in the city which the department will not disclose.
Armed with a description of the vehicle and occupants officers observed the suspect vehicle in the area reported. Subsequently, they confirmed additional information contained in the tip and made a traffic stop on the car on Ivy Street extended just west of Hopeman Parkway at approximately 7:30 p.m.
The result of this action was the recovery of three firearms recently stolen from locations in Augusta County and the arrest of three adults and one juvenile on conspiracy to commit armed robbery along with other charges listed below.
The adults are all being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail and the juvenile has been detained in the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center.
Additional Charges are possible in relation to the thefts in Augusta County along with further investigation into incidents in the city.
Arrestees and Charges:
1. Darryl Scott Yancey, 51 years of age, Augusta County
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon
- Receive Stolen Firearms
- Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor
2. Brenden Corey Nurnberger, 20 years of age, Stuarts Draft
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Receiving Stolen Firearms
- Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor
- Obtain by False Pretenses – (outstanding felony warrant, Augusta County)
3. Corey Allen Carroll, 18 years of age, Crimora
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Receiving Stolen Firearms
- Contribute to the Delinquency of a Minor
4. Juvenile, 17 years of age, Crimora
- Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
- Receiving Stolen Firearms