Crews are working to contain a fire in the Goshen Pass area of Rockbridge County.

According to the Virginia Department of Forestry the call came in around 4 p.m. Monday for a six to seven acre fire.

Officials say its growing because of steep and rocky terrain of the area. Forestry workers say they're fighting it by hand, but the bulldozers that usually dig a containment line, can't make it up the mountain.

The cause is under investigation.