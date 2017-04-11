2nd Annual Data Analytics Summit Held in Albemarle County

Governor Terry McAuliffe stopped in Albemarle County to discuss how agencies can better share data.

The 2nd Annual Data Analytics Summit was held at Boar’s Head Tuesday, April 11. The event is cohosted by the University of Virginia Data Science Institute.

The day-long event gives government employees an opportunity to learn ways to better collaborate and spread information they collect.

McAuliffe says collaboration has been instrumental in the commonwealth's efforts to solve problems.

“We ended veteran homelessness, first state in America to do that. We did that because of the data analytics that we did on veteran homelessness. I'm now using it to deal with the opioid crisis that we have here in Virginia,” said the governor.

Private and public sector agency members also heard from industry experts about how data impacts the workplace, data sharing options, ethics and privacy, and the future of data in the internet age.