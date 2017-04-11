Updated: Police Charge Albemarle County Man with Attempted Abduction

An Albemarle County man is behind bars after police say he tried to snatch a child from a playground.

Charlottesville police have arrested and charged 46-year-old David Antonio Munoz-Perez with attempted abduction, as well as public swearing or intoxication.

Officers were called out to the 100 block of Alderman Road a little after 4 p.m. Monday, April 10. Staff at St. Mark Lutheran Preschool reported that a man had reached over a fence to try to take one of the children, but then ran off when an employee yelled at him.

"The most important thing is just to be aware of your surroundings, and of course know where your kids at,” said Charlottesville Police Captain Victor Mitchell. “This happened at an area where they were supervised, and luckily one of the employees saw that this was about to occur and yelled out which caused the suspect to flee.”

Staff members say their extensive training and quick thinking helped to stop the situation from getting worse. Co-Chair of the Preschool Committee Lois Sheperd says she is grateful for how the staff reacted.

"We're really proud at the preschool about how well our staff handled this incident. It required quick judgment, and all of their training kicked in and all of the safety procedures were followed, and we're really proud of that," said Sheperd.

“You need to take all of the precautions you can to keep them [children] safe. The employee in this case did exactly what they should’ve done. They saw a threat, they yelled out to make that threat go away and it worked,” Capt. Mitchell said.

Staff members were able to provide a description of the suspect to police, who caught up with Munoz-Perez at the nearby 7-Eleven convenience store along Ivy Road.

Esther David is a mother who attends St. Mark Lutheran Church. David says the incident has her in shock, but that it was also an eye-opening experience.

“If you have a child you have to be careful and cautious and be aware of what's going on. Also, take some level of trust and faith in where you're putting your child, and they need to be somewhere in a school, in a learning environment, and I know they take it seriously,” David said.

Police say there is no ongoing threat to the community, and that Munoz-Perez was arrested without incident.

Munoz-Perez has a bond hearing scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, in Charlottesville Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. He is currently being held at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.