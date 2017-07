The Nelson County Board of Supervisors is expected to review a recommendation for a special-use permit for the LOCKN’ Music Festival.

The Nelson County Planning Commission voted late last month to recommend approval of newly adopted rules for festival grounds land use.

The new ordinance says amplified sound will not be allowed after 11 p.m. from Sunday to Wednesday, or after 11:59 p.m. on Thursday nights. Amplified sound after 1 a.m. on any Saturday or Sunday would also not be allowed.

LOCKN' has been held in Nelson County every year since 2013.

Supervisors are scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 11, at the county courthouse. The meeting is open to the public.