Monday's High School Scores & Highlights

BASEBALL
Charlottesville 4, James Monroe 2
R.E. Lee 8, Buffalo Gap 6 
Stuarts Draft 6, Waynesboro 1

SOFTBALL
Stuarts Draft 11, Waynesboro 1
Buffalo Gap 11, R.E. Lee 0

BOYS LACROSSE
Kettle Run 13, Charlottesville 3

