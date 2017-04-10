Judge Orders Parties in Huguely Civil Case to Settlement Conference

File image: George Huguely being escorted into a court in Albemarle County

Attorneys fighting over a potential insurance payout in a wrongful death lawsuit against convicted murderer George Huguely will have to go to a settlement conference.

Monday, a judge heard from both sides of the insurance dispute during a telephone hearing. A Maryland judge ordered Huguely's legal team and State Farm Insurance representatives to work things out with a retired judge.

Huguely killed Yeardley Love in 2010 in Charlottesville. Her mother is suing Huguely for wrongful death. She wants access to Huguely's insurance money, if a jury rules in her favor.