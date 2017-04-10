Stuart Dean Resigns as Madison County HS Head Football Coach

Madison County High School is looking for a new head football coach.

Stuart Dean has stepped down after 24 years with the Madison program. Dean spent the last 12 years as the head coach. He was an assistant coach prior to that for 12 years under his dad, Eddie Dean, who coached at Madison for 37 years.

Dean led the Madison to five playoff appearances and one Bull Run District Title.

Dean led the Mountaineers to the postseason last season after back-to-back losing seasons in 2015 and 2014. Madison finished 6-6 after losing to Stuarts Draft in the second round of the playoffs.

Madison's 63-26 win over Nandua in the first round of the playoffs last season was Madison first postseason win since 2001.

Dean will continue to teach at Madison County High School.