RWSA Preparing New Water Main Near Hollymead Area

Press Release from Albemarle County Service Authority:

As part of the Route 29 Solutions – 29 Widening Project, VDOT’s contractor will be preparing a new Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority (RWSA) water main, to be brought into service.

The final section of water line being tested extends from just north of the Ridgewood Motel and Manor property to the area just south of Hollymead Town Center. Pipe testing may affect nearby areas including businesses near Seminole Lane, and adjacent residential areas.

Installation and testing of the new water main has taken place in four phases. Prior to bringing each phase into service, the new water main must be flushed and disinfected to ensure that the new pipes are clean and ready for potable use. The final phase of this testing will be occurring on Tuesday, April 11th , beginning at 2 p.m., and will last for approximately 2 hours.

“Our customers may experience minor fluctuations in water pressure or discoloration of the water,” explains Gary O’Connell, ACSA Executive Director. “These conditions are temporary and should clear-up within hours of the flushing activities being completed.” ACSA recommends letting cold-water taps run for a short period of time until water is clear again if discoloration is detected.

With this phase of the water line testing, the ACSA will have staff in the area to address issues, should they arise. In the event of persistent problems, home and business owners are asked to contact the Albemarle County Service Authority (ACSA office at 977-4511.