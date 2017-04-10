5th District Rep. Tom Garrett to Host Radio Town Hall

5th District Rep. Tom Garrett to Host Radio Town HallPosted: Updated:
Press Release from Office of Rep. Tom Garrett:
Today 5th District Congressman Tom Garrett released the details for a radio town hall to be held later this week. This comes less than two weeks after a very productive town hall hosted by the University of Virginia on March 31, 2017.
Details for the radio town hall are as follows:
When: Thursday, April 13 (Thomas Jefferson's Birthday), 2017
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Call in Line for Questions: (434) 964-1075 (if busy, please keep trying)
E-mail Address for Questions: joe@wchv.com
Facebook for Questions: WCHVRadio
Twitter for questions: @joethomaswchv
Live Stream the Event: http://www.wchv.com/
Moderator: Joe Thomas
