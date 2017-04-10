Charlottesville Town Hall Event Tackles Bank Fraud

Bank fraud is a hot topic in Charlottesville after a town meeting Monday tackled the issue. It's been in the news a lot recently after Wells Fargo was caught opening bogus customer accounts.

Representatives from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), Attorney General Mark Herring's office, and the nonprofit Fair Share all took part in a town hall event at the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library in Charlottesville.

They want to make sure hard working Americans know of resources available to them when they feel like they are being victimized by predatory lending tactics and other unfair banking practices.

This is the first town hall Fair Share has organized. One reason the organization says it has decided to hold these meetings is because of the new political landscape across the country.

"Some Senate Republicans in the Trump administration are working to, essentially kind of, restructure the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and a lot of consumer protection organizations to let big Wall Street banks essentially take advantage of consumers," said Phoenix Trent with Fair Share.

The CFPB was founded five years ago in reaction to financial crisis. Since then, the bureau says it has returned nearly $12 billion to almost 29 million unfairly treated Americans.

In reference to the Wells Fargo fake customer account issue, Fair Share says situations like that impact the bottom line of hardworking Americans.

The organization will head to Northern Virginia next to meet with community leaders.