Man Pleads Guilty to Sexual Battery in Connection to Rivanna Trail Attacks

A Charlottesville man is admitting to a judge that he attacked several woman along the Rivanna Trail last year.

Brien Thomas Gray-Anderson appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court Monday, April 10, where he pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and one felony count of abduction.

Police officers had originally charged 22-year-old Gray-Anderson with attempted rape instead of abduction when they arrested him back in March 2016, but a judge later agreed to reduce the charge. The defendant was denied bond for several months, but was eventually allowed to await trial from his mother's home in Faber

The charges stem from three separate incidents - March 7, May 8 and May 16 - on the Rivanna Trail.

Three different women described walking or running on the trail when they encountered a man, who investigators later determined was Gray-Anderson. According to court documents, one victim says she had to fight her attacker off by kicking him in the groin after he knocked her down. Another victim described first being asked for a hug, but then the man tried to pull her pants down. A third victim reported being grabbed from behind twice for a "bear hug, which she fought off."

It was also revealed in a legal document, that Grey-Anderson admitted during a police interview that he "touches women inappropriately."

During Monday's plea hearing, Gray-Anderson told the judge he had a "lack of control" and "feels sorry" for his actions.

"Once Brien got to the point where - let’s face it, being locked up - a lot of anxieties that you have in the real world you don't have anymore. The anxiety deflates, the marijuana and the alcohol use go away and suddenly after three months he began to think clearly again,” said defense attorney Lloyd Snook.

Snook says his client received a psycho-sexual evaluation. According to the attorney, a doctor found that Gray-Anderson was at a low-risk of committing another sexual assault.

Gray-Anderson has already served some time in jail, which will likely be factored in to the 24 months he could receive for the three charges he has admitted to.

He is scheduled to be back in court on August 1 for sentencing and to go over the plea agreement.