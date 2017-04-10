Quantcast

UVA Miller Center Forum Event Talks 'Presidential Politics and Hispanics'

Geraldo L. Cadava participating in a forum event at the University of Virginia Miller Center Geraldo L. Cadava participating in a forum event at the University of Virginia Miller Center
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

The Miller Center at the University of Virginia is taking a look at how Latinos in the United States have helped shaped presidencies both historically and as it relates to current election cycles.

Associate Professor of History and Latino Studies at Northwestern Geraldo L. Cadava joined the program's host Douglas Blackmon for the center’s American Forum Public Affairs program Monday, April 10.

Cadava says many Latinos have been conservative since the 19th century, and many have been Republicans since the 1960s to the present.

But, he adds, as a whole they did not agree with how then-President-elect Donald Trump wanted to lead the country. Cadava says Latinos are a very diverse population - a mix of various nationalities that must have a voice in politics.

"It would be a mistake for the Republican Party to assume that because Donald Trump won this election without really relying on Latino vote that that would be a recipe for success going forward anyway," said Cadava.

Cadava says issues the Latino population is concerned about include health care, immigration, foreign policy, and education.

Cadava is writing a book about the rise and fall of the national Hispanic movement from the 1960s to the 1990s. He says this is important because much attention was paid to the 2000 and 2004 presidential elections when George W. Bush was successful in winning 40 to 45 percent of the Latino vote.

  Reported by Spencer Burke

    Spencer joined the NBC29 news team in August 2015 as a general assignment reporter after graduating cum laude from Syracuse University. You can reach Spencer via email or Twitter

