Waynesboro Teen Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Girls Via Facebook

Justin Lee Hevener WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) -
A Waynesboro teenager is locked up after he reportedly threatened two girls on Facebook.
Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Justin Hevener with knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily harm, and threatening to burn or bomb a structure.
Investigators say Hevener threatened to put a bomb in a classroom.
The girls' parents called police Sunday, April 9, prompting his arrest. Both girls are students at Kate Collins Middle School.
The Waynesboro Police Department says no weapons or explosives were found during the course of the investigation.
Hevener is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.
04/10/2017 Release from the Waynesboro Police Department:
The Waynesboro Police Department received complaints from two separate Waynesboro families yesterday that an adult male had threatened their children via Facebook.
Officers reviewed messages received by the two young teenage girls that included threats to do bodily harm as well as placing an explosive device in a classroom at a school. Both girls attend Kate Collins Middle School and school authorities were notified of the incident.
Investigators identified the suspect and additional investigation led to his arrest yesterday afternoon.
Justin Lee Hevener, 18, of Waynesboro is charged with Knowingly Communicate in Writing a Threat to Kill or do Bodily Harm, a Felony in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-60, and Threatening to Burn or Bomb a Structure in violation of Virginia Code 18.2- 83, also a Felony. He is being held without bond in Middle River Regional Jail.
Also, investigators found no weapons or explosives during the course of the investigation and have no reason to believe that any attempt was being made in furtherance of the threats.