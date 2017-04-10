Waynesboro Teen Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Girls Via Facebook

A Waynesboro teenager is locked up after he reportedly threatened two girls on Facebook.

Police have arrested and charged 18-year-old Justin Hevener with knowingly communicate in writing a threat to kill or do bodily harm, and threatening to burn or bomb a structure.

Investigators say Hevener threatened to put a bomb in a classroom.

The girls' parents called police Sunday, April 9, prompting his arrest. Both girls are students at Kate Collins Middle School.

The Waynesboro Police Department says no weapons or explosives were found during the course of the investigation.

Hevener is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.