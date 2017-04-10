CFA Institute and Habitat for Humanity Pilot Carbon Offset Project

CFA Institute and Habitat for Humanity Pilot Carbon Offset ProjectPosted: Updated:
Homeowners in one of Habitat for Humanity's new developments in Charlottesville will save hundreds of dollars a year on energy bills thanks to a pilot partnership.
The Charlottesville-based CFA institute is donating $80,000 to allow Habitat to build energy-efficient upgrades into 10 new homes in Harmony Ridge. The nonprofit plans to build the development on land along Fifth Street.
CFA estimates the carbon offset program will save each family nearly $900 a year.
“This has been something that's been on our minds since we moved into our LEED gold-certified building,” Kelli Palmer of CFA said. “We've been looking for opportunities to manifest what we're doing in our own facility out in our own community, and Habitat for Humanity has been a willing and engaged partner in that conversation for multiple years.”
Habitat hopes to start construction on the Harmony Ridge neighborhood in the next month or two.
Release from the CFA Institute:
