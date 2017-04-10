Program Helps Charlottesville, Albemarle Co. Inmates Pay Off Debts

A program at the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail is helping inmates get back on their feet before they're released back into the community.

The Inmate Community Workforce program allows prisoners to work off hefty court fees and fines while they serve their sentences. The program got off the ground about five years ago, and since then it has been instrumental in getting dozens of inmates out of debt and back in their cars.

“You know, you miss one payment and they don't tell you that they suspended your license. It goes straight to the DMV, and you get pulled over and bam you go to jail,” said trustee Travis Tyree.

Tyree is in jail for eluding police when he didn't pull over driving on a suspended license. Like many, the 27-year-old man had a hard time paying court fines, and in Virginia, that means your license gets taken and stays suspended until the commonwealth gets its money.

“I knew that I wasn't going to be able to pay it off, but I still needed to get to work, so I still was going to drive anyway,” said trustee 47-year-old Steven Robinson.

“You get your license suspended for not being able to pay your court cost and fines, and you're getting violated, and you're getting more court cost and fines and you can’t get to work because you don't have a license. It is a cycle that won't stop,” said Sergeant Daniel McLaughlin, work release program coordinator.

This is the reason the Inmate Community Workforce program began in 2012. Instead of being locked up all day, inmates get to go out and work full-time jobs almost like anyone else.

To be eligible for work placement, inmates - called trustees - must have a sentence less than three years and no convictions for violent or sex crimes.

“Where they're at now is [Department of Parks and Recreation], Department of Forestry. We have crews that work with the Virginia Department of Transportation doing road work and flagging. Inmates work at the courthouses,” McLaughlin said.

Trustees make $7.25 an hour, and work 40 to 50 hours a week.

“A lot of these agencies pay temp help in the summers and stuff at about $15 an hour. We've saved these communities about $950,000 in payroll over the years since this started,” said the sergeant.

Right now there are 16 men in the program, no women have met the eligibility requirements for this yet, but McLaughlin has hopes they will be in the program soon.