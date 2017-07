Release from the Charlottesville Mural Project:



This spring, after nearly 5 years as an independent public arts project, the Charlottesville Mural Project will once again become a program of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative.



The CMP was launched in 2011 as a project of The Bridge Progressive Arts Initiative. With generous support from the FUNd at CACF, CMP co-founder and former director, Ross McDermott branched out on his own, attainting fiscal sponsorship from local organizations.



Through partnerships with various organizations, artists, designers and others in the community, the CMP built an impressive body of work, creating numerous murals through out the city of Charlottesville. McDermott stepped down as director in the summer of 2016, following the completion of the Graduate Hotel Mural. CMP co- founder, Greg Antrim Kelly was hired to oversee the project following McDermott’s departure.



Kelly, who has continued the work of the CMP since August of last year, has been working to generate greater financial and administrative support for the project. It was determined this past fall that doing so might be best achieved by dove-tailing the project into an established organization. The Bridge PAI was the obvious candidate.



The Bridge PAI is excited to take on the program and continue its work in the community. Due to growing commitments in Kelly’s full-time work, he will be stepping down as the CMP director in June of this year, at which time Bridge PAI director, Alan Goffinski, will take over administrative duties. Kelly will continue to serve as an active volunteer and consultant.