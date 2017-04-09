Albemarle HS Students Host Car Wash Fundraiser for Prom

Albemarle High School students brought out the buckets and sponges Sunday to raise money to make this year's prom better than ever.

Juniors and seniors volunteered to wash cars, with the goal of raising $200-300 in donations. The money will help the prom committee top last year's 20-foot-tall Eiffel Tower display.

"This helps us raise money to purchase all these fun decorations and put on this big prom so everyone can have a memory that lasts a lifetime," teacher Marc Counterman said.

Albemarle High School will have its prom at the John Paul Jones Arena in two weeks. This year's theme is "Beauty and the Beast." The committee says it has some big plans for decorations.