Union Ridge Baptist Church Celebrates 149th Anniversary

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

One of the oldest churches in Albemarle County is celebrating its birthday.

Union Ridge Baptist Church celebrated its 149th anniversary Sunday. The congregation spent the afternoon worshiping and honoring traditions dating back to the late 1800s.

The Rev. Lester Smith says even after so many years, the church is still working to provide charity and a safe space to all of central Virginia.

"A church must be a light in this community. If it doesn't make a difference in the community then it may as well shut the doors so we want to make a difference in the community,” Smith said.

The church will continue celebrating its anniversary throughout the week, leading up to its Easter celebration Sunday, April 16.

