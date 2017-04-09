'Sensitive Bunny' Meets and Greets Special Needs Children at Mall

Central Virginia children with special needs got the chance to visit with the Easter Bunny in a way that's catered just for them.

The “Sensitive Bunny” hopped on over to Fashion Square Mall in Albemarle County for the event Sunday.

For a lot of kids, a visit to the mall to see the Easter Bunny is something they look forward to each year. For kids with autism, it's a more complicated experience.

The mall opened its doors early so children with special needs and their families can come in before public hours and get one-on-one time with the Sensitive Bunny. This eliminates the sensory overload with all the hustle and bustle during the mall's regular hours.

"I think it makes it a little bit less stressful for them because there’s not all that sensory noise and other people and just all that activity that would be going on during the normal bunny hours," Karen Weiner of Fashion Square Mall said.

Donations made at the one-day event go to Autism Speaks and Save the Children.