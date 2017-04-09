Tom Tom Festival Staff Gears up to Host 35,000 People

The Tom Tom Festival kicks off on Monday and organizers say this year’s event will draw in at least 35,000 people in Charlottesville.

The festival is in its sixth year. Organizers describe it as a community collaborative event focused on music, food, art, and innovation. This year, the festival has over 300 volunteers helping with at least 100 events through April 16.

Staff says preparations have been around the clock.

"The staff is anxious to make sure everything goes off without a hitch but it's just been a really busy, fun, positive energy at the office," Whitney Kenerly of the festival said.

The festival kicks off Monday evening with a community picnic in IX Art Park.

