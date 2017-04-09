VDOT Tests 'Zipper Merge' Pattern to Ease Construction Zone Traffic

Virginia Department of Transportation is studying a new merge pattern called the "zipper merge" that could ease heavy traffic in construction zones.

VDOT is testing out the zipper merge at a bridge construction site on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 119 in Albemarle County. VDOT says the zipper merge pattern has been used in other states, but Virginia drivers are used to merging at the first "lane closed" sign.

Signs with this new pattern encourage drivers to stay in their current lane up to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane, similar to the pattern of a zipper.

The construction on I-64 should wrap-up by Monday morning.