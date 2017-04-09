Quantcast

VDOT Tests 'Zipper Merge' Pattern to Ease Construction Zone Traffic

Posted: Updated:
on I-64 in Albemarle County on I-64 in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Virginia Department of Transportation is studying a new merge pattern called the "zipper merge" that could ease heavy traffic in construction zones.

VDOT is testing out the zipper merge at a bridge construction site on Interstate 64 westbound at mile marker 119 in Albemarle County. VDOT says the zipper merge pattern has been used in other states, but Virginia drivers are used to merging at the first "lane closed" sign.

Signs with this new pattern encourage drivers to stay in their current lane up to the merge point and take turns merging into the open lane, similar to the pattern of a zipper.

The construction on I-64 should wrap-up by Monday morning.

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.