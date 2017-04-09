Quantcast

Albemarle County Police Investigating Apartment Gunshot Fire

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Albemarle County police are investigating a gunshot fired between two apartments.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of Hydraulic Road. Police say a single shot was fired from one apartment into the neighboring apartment. One person was inside when the bullet came piercing through.

No one is injured, and no arrest has been made.

Press Release from Albemarle County Police Department:

Around 4:30 Sunday morning, Albemarle County Police Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call inside a residence in the 2500 block of Hydraulic Road.
 
We are able to confirm that a single shot was fired from one dwelling into a neighboring dwelling with one person inside, however, no injuries occurred.
 
This case remains under investigation.

