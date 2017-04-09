Team Central Wins the 'The Classic' 67-58 Over Team 434

There were nine local players participating in the 'The Classic' who will play basketball at the College level

They're calling it 'The Classic'

Its the first-ever Central Virginia high school basketball all-star game.

The event was hosted at The Covenant School.

There were nine local players participating in the 'The Classic' who will play basketball at the College level.

Albemarle senior Austin Katstra (UVa) was on of them.

Katstra and Josh Colon helped lead Team Central to a 67-58 win over Team 434.

Katstra also won the three-point competition.

Western Albemarle's Austin Cress won the skills competition.