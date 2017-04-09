Virginia Basketball Adds Graduate-Transfer Nigel Johnson

Tony Bennett landed his first-ever graduate transfer at Virginia in former Rutgers point guard Nigel Johnson, who is originally from Ashburn, Va.

Johnson tweeted out an instagram photo (captioned below) of himself wearing a UVa basketball jersey on Saturday (April 8).

Johnson helps fill a major void in the 'Hoos backcourt and is immediately eligible to play next season.

Guards Marial Shayok and Darius Thompson both transferred out of the program back in late March.

The six-one 186-pounder averaged a little over 11-points per game during his lone season with the Scarlett Knights.