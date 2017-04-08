Nonprofit Hosts 'Spring Fling' Event for Fanconi Anemia Research

A mother in Albemarle County is raising money for research after her two children were diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Angella Stitely-Lamm organized the “Spring Fling” event Saturday afternoon at Dover-Foxcroft Farm in Ruckersville. People could participate in a silent auction, face painting, and fun family activites.

Her hope is to raise awareness about Fanconi anemia.

"With this event our goal is to really get people to join the international bone marrow registry. That supports not only my children who might need a transplant but also anybody in the world who need a bone marrow transplant,” Stitely-Lamm said.

There was also a blood drive at the event. Money raised will go to the Hold My Hand for Life Foundation and the Fanconi anemia research fund.