Quantcast

Nonprofit Hosts 'Spring Fling' Event for Fanconi Anemia Research

Posted: Updated:
at Dover-Foxcroft Farm at Dover-Foxcroft Farm
RUCKERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -

A mother in Albemarle County is raising money for research after her two children were diagnosed with a rare blood disorder.

Angella Stitely-Lamm organized the “Spring Fling” event Saturday afternoon at Dover-Foxcroft Farm in Ruckersville. People could participate in a silent auction, face painting, and fun family activites.

Her hope is to raise awareness about Fanconi anemia.

"With this event our goal is to really get people to join the international bone marrow registry. That supports not only my children who might need a transplant but also anybody in the world who need a bone marrow transplant,”  Stitely-Lamm said.

There was also a blood drive at the event. Money raised will go to the Hold My Hand for Life Foundation and the Fanconi anemia research fund.

  • Nonprofit Hosts 'Spring Fling' Event for Fanconi Anemia ResearchMore>>

  • Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Reported by Victoria Wresilo

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

    Victoria Wresilo joined NBC29 as a reporter in August 2016. She graduated from Mount Saint Mary College with a bachelors degree in media studies production and public relations. You can reach Victoria by email and on Twitter.

    Full Story

  • Sign Up for Email Alerts

    Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields



    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.