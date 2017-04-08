UVA Darden Students Fix Up Homes for 'April Build Day'

Some homes and non-profit facilities around Charlottesville are looking spruced-up after University of Virginia students spent Saturday working to improve them.

Hundreds of UVA Darden Business School students worked on six homes and two non-profit facilities around Charlottesville as part of the Building Goodness Foundation's “April Build Day.”

"They do not charge one cent for any of this and the enthusiasm is what keeps bringing me back is seeing the students do this kind of stuff,” Building Goodness Foundation volunteer Gene Shirley said.

Shirley has volunteered with BGF for 24 years. He says the lessons students learn by lending a hand cannot be taught in a classroom.

"All of them come willing to learn and when they leave here after doing one of these projects they have gained, it’s something that they will use in their life because at some point they will be a homeowner," Shirley said.

Thomas Hardy and his classmates saw the difference they made by making some simple home improvements.

“You get to see tangibly the difference you're making in someone's life. So the homeowner here we've had a chance to meet with her and talk with her about the problems that she needs repaired on her home and she was in need and the chance to be able to give back directly and help others is just a fantastic opportunity,” Hardy said.

The project costs more than $40,000 in landscaping and improvements. Students raise all of the money on their own, so the homeowners and non-profits don't have to pay a cent.