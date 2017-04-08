JMU Football Receives National Championship Rings at Spring Game

JMU Football Receives National Championship Rings at Spring GamePosted: Updated:
JMU senior safety Jordan Brown
JMU's 2016 FCS National Championship ring
Rising junior Marcus Marshall had a 50 yard TD run in the spring game
JMU Football Receives National Championship Rings at Spring GameMore>>
Reported by Mike Shiers
Reported by Mike Shiers
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Mike Shiers joined the NBC29 News Team as a weekend sports anchor in September of 2009. You can reach Mike via email or Twitter.Full Story
Sign Up for Email Alerts
Sign up to receive news, weather, and breaking news emails from the NBC29 newsroom in your inbox daily.* denotes required fieldsThank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.