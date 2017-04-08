Quantcast

JMU Football Receives National Championship Rings at Spring Game

JMU senior safety Jordan Brown JMU senior safety Jordan Brown
JMU's 2016 FCS National Championship ring JMU's 2016 FCS National Championship ring
Rising junior Marcus Marshall had a 50 yard TD run in the spring game Rising junior Marcus Marshall had a 50 yard TD run in the spring game
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WVIR) -

The reigning national champion James Madison football team held its Spring Game on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes' offense beat the defense 53-39, but the real excitement came after the game, when the players received their rings commemorating the 2016 NCAA title.

JMU beat Youngstown State 28-14 last January to win the FCS National Championship for the second time in program history.

