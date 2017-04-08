Quantcast

Saturday High School Sports Scores & Highlights

Miller's Carrson Atkins hit a 2 out, 2 RBI triple in the 4th inning and was awarded home on an overthrow Miller's Carrson Atkins hit a 2 out, 2 RBI triple in the 4th inning and was awarded home on an overthrow
Senior Joe Robertson scored five goals for STAB Senior Joe Robertson scored five goals for STAB
Jake Haney and Covenant fell 3-1 against Atlantic Shores Jake Haney and Covenant fell 3-1 against Atlantic Shores

BASEBALL
Miller School 12, St. Anne's-Belfield 2
Atlantic Shores 3, Covenant 1

BOYS LACROSSE
St. Anne's-Belfield 14, Briar Woods 8    Robertson - 5 goals
Norfolk Academy 20, Woodberry Forest 13

