Buckingham Co. Community Gathers at Memorial for Tori, Jaiden

The Buckingham County community is coming together to celebrate the lives of two children killed in an accident at their school bus stop.

Five-year-old Tori Perez and 6-year-old Jaiden Bartee were crossing the street to get on their school bus when they were struck and killed by a tractor trailer last month. Saturday, a funeral service for the young cousins was open to the entire community.

"We believe that once we get to Heaven, God is going to give us a crown. So it was a symbolic gesture to do on Earth, giving them a crown," attendee Steve Sandlin said

Several hundred people filled Buckingham County High School's gymnasium for the service. People who knew them say the children were very special.

"They were very precious. They were precious kids and they were as sweet as they could to be and I really loved them," Ellen Bolden said.

The Buckingham County community has rallied around the families, raising money for funeral expenses.

"It's overwhelming but I see how they're coming together and it's a blessing that they're coming together,” Stewart Willey said.

As the family and community continue to cope with the loss, some are starting to see a lesson emerge from tragedy.

"Be closer to your family and each other and show people love. Learn how to treat people how you want to be treated, you know. You never know what's really going to happen," Bolden said.

Community members even gave the family a little bit of advice on moving forward, while still honoring Tori and Jaiden.

"I want them to love each other like they've never loved each other before. I want them to stay together. It was a terrible tragedy and they have to stick together. They have a chain that can't be broken," Willey said.

BB&T banks across Virginia are still accepting donations for the families.