Press Release from Virginia Department of Transportation:

Traffic on Route 29 (Seminole Trail) will experience brief stoppages on Sunday between 7 a.m. and noon while CenturyLink installs a new overhead line that crosses Route 29 between North Hollymead Drive and South Hollymead Drive.

For the safety of motorists as well as the utility personnel performing the work, traffic will be stopped in both directions while the line is placed above the roadway. Motorists traveling on Route 29 in the Hollymead area Sunday morning should expect brief delays in the area, slow down as they approach the work zone and be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes.

